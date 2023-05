Police responded to “shot spotter” calls about 1:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood and found 24-year-old Areanah Preston with gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police, Chicagotribune reported.

One of the first officers to get there rendered aid, but Preston was transported to UChicago Medicine where she died, police said.

No one was in custody in the fatal shooting, police said.

AMK/PR