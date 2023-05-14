Aleppo govenor thanks Iran for humanitarian aid during quake

Hossein Diab, the governor of the city of Aleppo in northern Syria praised and thanked the stance and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for liberating the province and providing assistance during the recent terrible earthquake in northern Syria, and said that Aleppo is ready for the presence of Iranian companies during the reconstruction period in the city.

Diab made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian media activists in the Aleppo governor's office on Sunday.

"I would like to thank and appreciate the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting the people of Aleppo during the recent earthquake," he said.

The governor further presented a report on the scale of destruction caused by the terrorist war against his country in the city and the process of its reconstruction, stressing the readiness of Aleppo for the participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the city.

