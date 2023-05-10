Iran ready to assist developing Syrian defense infrastructure

The Iranian defense minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Army Major General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim in Tehran on Wednesday Afternoon.

"The relations between the two countries are witnessing one of their best historical times," General Ashtiani said in the meeting.

Referring to the recent visit of the President of Iran to Syria, the defense minister said, "This trip and its agreements, as well as the issues that I raised with the Syrian Defense Minister in Moscow and Damascus, are on the agenda and continuous follow-up."

He voiced his happiness with the Syrian re-rapprochement with the regional countries, describing the development as a victory for Syria's Resistance which comes despite all US and Western countries' efforts to isolate Damascus.

Referring to earlier today's meeting in Moscow between foreign ministers of Syria, Iran, Russia and Turkey, the Iranian defense minister said, "In different meetings and gatherings, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized principles such as the withdrawal of all occupiers [from the Arab country,] the fight against terrorists, and exercising the sovereignty of the Syrian government over all its territories."

Emphasizing the holding of a joint defense-technical cooperation commission between the two countries, General Ashtiani said, "I assure you that the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran, just as it was with the Syrian armed forces during the war against terrorism, is now ready to use its capacities and capabilities in order to rebuild and help develop the infrastructure of the Syrian defense industry after the end of the war."

The Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Army, for his part, expressed his appreciation for the support of Iran's leadership, government and people, adding "Syria's situation today is the result of the joint sacrifices and steadfastness of the two countries in confronting terrorism and preventing the spread of that sinister phenomenon in other countries in the region and the world."

Major General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim further said that "Syria will never forget the assistance and cooperation of its true friends."

He also emphasized promoting and expanding relations between the two countries at all levels, especially interactions in the military and defense fields.

MNA/ISNA1402022013280