Iran seeded vs Palestine, Hong Kong, UAE in AFC Asian Cup

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 was held on Thursday and Iran was handed over a relatively easy group.

The three-time winner Iranian men's football team were drawn along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.

The 2023 Asian Cup football tournament was held in Qatar after China withdrew earlier this year because of its “zero-COVID” policy. The Asian Cup is held every four years. Qatar won the tournament’s last edition, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

The top two sides from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16 at Qatar 2023.

The groups are as follows:

Group A: Qatar, China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong China, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: Korea Republic, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman

