Iran, Turkey, Russia to set up military center in Syria

Akar also stated that the deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine will hold a meeting on May 10th and 11th to review extending the grain export deal.

The news comes as Moscow will host a quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria on Wednesday about the situation in Syria and resolving the disputes between Damascus and Ankara.

The upcoming foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Turkey and its neighbor Syria.

