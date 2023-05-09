  1. Politics
May 9, 2023, 5:15 PM

Iran, Turkey, Russia to set up military center in Syria

Iran, Turkey, Russia to set up military center in Syria

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – A military coordination center will be established in Syria, with the participation of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

Akar also stated that the deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine will hold a meeting on May 10th and 11th to review extending the grain export deal.

The news comes as Moscow will host a quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria on Wednesday about the situation in Syria and resolving the disputes between Damascus and Ankara.

The upcoming foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Turkey and its neighbor Syria.

MP/FNA14020219000825

News Code 200526

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News