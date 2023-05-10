Syrian people, government part of regional truth: Iran FM

"I traveled to Moscow to participate in the quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The initiative in the dynamic and multifaceted diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran can end regional challenges by completing the convergence process, Amir-Abdollahian said.

The government and people of Syria are part of the truth of the region, he noted.

Last year, very difficult conditions were created in the region, and a military conflict between Turkey and Syria was possible, the Iranian top diplomat also told reporters upon his arrival in Moscow.

A lot of diplomatic efforts were made to prevent a new war and conflict in the region and on the border between Turkey and Syria, he also added.

He expressed hope that the quadrilateral meeting conveys a message that Turkey and Syria are focused on a political solution and the withdrawal of military forces, and the American occupying forces from the northern regions of Syria.

The quadrilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia will be held today in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Sergei Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Faisal Al-Maqdad, the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Syria will also participate in this meeting.

MNA/FNA14020220000026/14020220000028