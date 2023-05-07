Amir-Abdollahian to take part in Moscow quadrilateral meeting

The quadrilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia will be held on May 10 in the Russian capital of Moscow, Iranian media said in a report on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Mevlut Cavusoglu the Turkish foreign minister had said that Iran's foreign minister would not be able to attend in the Moscow meeting due to his busy schedule.

The upcoming foreign ministers' meeting would continue talks aimed at assisting the normalization of bilateral relations between Turkey and its neighbor Syria.

SKH/ISN1402021710682