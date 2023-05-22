Iran, Russia to invest in Syria minining sector: minister

Speaking to the Sputnik news agency, Firas Kaddour said as many as nine investment opportunities have been offered by the Syrian Investment Agency.

He continued, "We are expanding new projects and industries, and efforts are being made to facilitate investment in underground resources, especially mineral resources, most of which are located in remote areas."

The Syrian minister also said, "The waiver from the US sanctions, which were temporarily introduced during the recent earthquake, are only related to aid and humanitarian affairs and do not include the oil and mineral resources sector."

"Despite the sanctions, contacts with Arab countries and friendly countries have been made and projects and investments in this field are being conducted and reviewed," he added.

Meanwhile, at the recent Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria called on the Arab countries to invest in Syria considering the existence of promising opportunities and new laws to attract investment.

