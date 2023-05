Fatemeh Keshavarz ranked third by lifting a total of 194 kg weight in the Asia competitions.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships is underway in Jinju, Republic of Korea from May 5 to 13.

The continental championship is the second qualifying event for the Paris Olympic Games after the World Weightlifting Championships 2022.

Iran has sent 10 male and five female weightlifters to the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

