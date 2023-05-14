Raeisi congrats championship of Iran weightlifting team

The championship of Iranian weightlifters at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships once again demonstrated the abilities of the worthy people of this country, Raeisi wrote in a message.

Offering felicitations on this victory, the president wished the Iranian athletes more success.

The Asian Weightlifting Championship ended today at noon with the super-heavyweight category competition in Jinju, South Korea.

At the end of this competition, in the team ranking, Iran's national team won the championship with 635 points, Uzbekistan stood in second place with 631 points and China took third place.

Iran won 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals in this competition. Hossein Soltani won 2 golds and a silver, Ayat Sharifi and Alireza Yousefi each won a silver, Mustafa Javadi and Fatemeh Keshavarz won 2 bronzes and Mehdi Karami won a bronze.

MP/President.ir143898