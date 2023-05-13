Iran champion at 2023 Asian Weightlifting C'ships

The Asian Weightlifting Championship ended today at noon with the super-heavyweight category competition in Jinju, South Korea.

At the end of this competition, in the team ranking, Iran's national team won the championship with 635 points, Uzbekistan stood in second place with 631 points and China took third place.

Iran won 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals in this competition. Hossein Soltani won 2 golds and a silver, Ayat Sharifi and Alireza Yousefi each won a silver, Mustafa Javadi and Fatemeh Keshavarz won 2 bronzes and Mehdi Karami won a bronze.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships was held on May 5-13 in Jinju, Republic of Korea.

The continental championship is the second qualifying event for the Paris Olympic Games after the World Weightlifting Championships 2022.

Iran has sent 10 male and five female weightlifters to the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

