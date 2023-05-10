  1. Sports
May 10, 2023, 2:11 PM

Iran’s Javadi wins bronze in Asian Weightlifting C’ships

Iran’s Javadi wins bronze in Asian Weightlifting C’ships

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Iranian weightlifter Mostafa Javadi bagged two bronze medals in the 89 kg weight category of the Asian Weightlifting Championships in South Korea.

Javadi lifted 205kg in the clean and jerk to bring a bronze medal home.

In the snatch, the Iranian athlete lifted 159 and grabbed bronze in total with 364 kg.

Also, Kianoush Rostami ranked eighth in the Asian Weightlifting Championships.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships is underway in Jinju, Republic of Korea from May 5 to 13.

The continental championship is the second qualifying event for the Paris Olympic Games after the World Weightlifting Championships 2022.

Iran has sent 10 male and five female weightlifters to the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

AMK/5776312

News Code 200566

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News