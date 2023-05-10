Iran’s Javadi wins bronze in Asian Weightlifting C’ships

Javadi lifted 205kg in the clean and jerk to bring a bronze medal home.

In the snatch, the Iranian athlete lifted 159 and grabbed bronze in total with 364 kg.

Also, Kianoush Rostami ranked eighth in the Asian Weightlifting Championships.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships is underway in Jinju, Republic of Korea from May 5 to 13.

The continental championship is the second qualifying event for the Paris Olympic Games after the World Weightlifting Championships 2022.

Iran has sent 10 male and five female weightlifters to the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

