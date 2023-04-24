  1. Iran
Apr 24, 2023, 2:40 PM

4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Isfahan province

4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Isfahan province

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Hoseynabad village in Isfahan province on Monday afternoon.

The earthquake occurred at 13:32 local time at a depth of 10km.

 The epicenter of the quake was located at 52.74 degrees longitude and 31.74 degrees latitude.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages so far.

MP

News Code 199832

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News