4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Isfahan province

The earthquake occurred at 13:32 local time at a depth of 10km.
The epicenter of the quake was located at 52.74 degrees longitude and 31.74 degrees latitude.
There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages so far.
MP
TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Hoseynabad village in Isfahan province on Monday afternoon.
The earthquake occurred at 13:32 local time at a depth of 10km.
The epicenter of the quake was located at 52.74 degrees longitude and 31.74 degrees latitude.
There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages so far.
MP
Your Comment