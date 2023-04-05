  1. World
Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes off Panama coast

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off Panama's Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at 5:18 local time (22:18 UTC) and its epicenter was about 44 miles (71 kilometers) south of Boca Chica on Tuesday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of eight miles (13 kilometers), according to ABC News.

Panama’s civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damages. But the office said the quake was felt on nearby Coiba Island.

National Civil Defense Director Carlos Rumbo told local press that his office had not received reports of damage or injuries, but was continuing to check with people in the provinces along the Pacific coast.

