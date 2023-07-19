  1. World
Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Central America

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala on Tuesday, sending residents in some cities streaming into the streets.

According to AP, the US Geological Survey reported the epicenter was 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers). That point is outside the Gulf of Fonseca where Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua all share coastlines.

In El Salvador’s capital, residents ran into the streets as the ground shook, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The country's Environment Ministry advised that there was no threat of a tsunami.

In Nicaragua, the quake was felt strongly in the capital and all along the Pacific coast.

