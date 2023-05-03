US sending $300 million in new arms aid to Ukraine

Two US officials said on Tuesday the package includes Hydra 70 rockets, which are unguided projectiles fired from aircraft, Reuters reported.

It also includes artillery rounds, 155-mm Howitzer cannons, anti-tank missiles and mortars as Ukrainian officials say they are planning a counteroffensive.

The Pentagon has also sent at least 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine. HIMARS systems, which are made by Lockheed Martin, are intended to be a “core component of Ukraine’s fighting force in the future,” according to a senior US defense official told reporters.

The funds for the new military shipment to Ukraine were provided once more by using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, by which the President of the United States can legally authorize the shipment of military equipment and services from US stocks without gaining congressional approval in response to an emergency.

The package brings the total amount of US military aid to about $36 billion dollars.

The US and its Western allies have kept feeding Ukraine with massive amounts of arms since the start of the war last year.

Moscow has time and again warned that military assistance will only prolong the war and add to the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

US President Joe Biden has said he expects American aid to Ukraine will continue without interruption despite opposition by Republicans.

Republican lawmakers have voiced concerns about the haphazard military shipments to Ukraine.

