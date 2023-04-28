NATO, West seek to create a unipolar world: Iran defense min.

The meeting of the defense ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off on Friday morning with the participation of Iranian defense minister general Ashtiani in India.

From Iran, Mehdi Rabbani, the deputy commander of operations of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Seyed Hamzeh Qalandari, the deputy defense minister are accompanying the defense minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in the SCO Defense Ministers Meeting.

According to a report by the Indian media, the SCO Defense Ministers Meeting is being held in New Delhi today. India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs the meeting. Defense Ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan are participating in the meeting. India has invited Belarus and Iran, who are currently observers in SCO, to participate in the Meeting. Defense Minister of Pakistan would be participating virtually. The Ministers will discuss matters related to regional peace and security, counter terrorism efforts within SCO and an effective multilateralism.

Speaking in the meeting, the Iranian defense minister said that the expansionist policies of the West and NATO have accelerated in a bid to revive the unipolar world.

"The West and NATO's actions in the Ukraine crisis are signs of this fact. Proxy wars and terrorism are means in the hands of some big powers who seek domination. The principles of arms control system, non-proliferation and international treaties are under serious threat," the Iranian minister said.

Ashtiani went on to note that "The SCO member states share the responsibility for designing a new world order."

He added that "We need a common understanding in the Shanghai Organization to resolve different security challenges in the world."

The minister also noted that Iran seeks a world order based on the people's participation.

Elsewhere, Ashtiani said that "The message of the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a message of peace and friendship for the region and the world."

At the end of his speech, the defense minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to hold joint naval exercises.

He expressed Iran's readiness to play a greater role and actively cooperate with the SCO members in areas such as holding joint naval exercises, exchange of security information, especially anti-terrorism, training and transfer of experience in dealing with terrorism in its various forms, dealing with natural disasters, dealing with pandemics, etc.

