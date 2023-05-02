Bomb blast injures top police official in Russian city

The deputy head of the regional office of the Interior Ministry was taken to a hospital after being wounded by an improvised explosive device, the Investigative Committee said in a statement, according to RT. The bomb was placed at the gate of his home in the city of Melitopol and went off when the official opened it in the morning heading to work, the agency said.

The committee released footage from the scene of the attack, which showed a car – presumably used by the unnamed official – with its backdoor windows shattered. There was also a hole in the ground next to the gate of the suburban house and some debris from the property’s outer wall.

The Zaporozhye Region was part of Ukraine and joined Russia last year after voting for the move in a referendum, according ti RT. Kyiv has rejected the ballot, calling it a “sham.” The historic capital of the region, Zaporozhye, remains under Ukrainian control, and Melitopol was chosen by the new government as its new administrative center.

MNA/PR