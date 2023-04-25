  1. World
Russia to use new tanks as Kyiv prepares for counteroffensive

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Russia’s most advanced T-14 Armata main battle tanks have been deployed to fight Ukrainian troops as Kiyv is planning a decisive push against Moscow’s forces.

The Russian forces have begun to use the newest Armata tanks to fire at Ukrainian positions,” RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source, according to RT.

The Russian media also said that the tanks “haven’t participated in direct assault actions yet.”

According to the source, the T-14s were fitted with additional protection from anti-tank munitions. Tank crews have been training in one of Russia’s newly incorporated Donbas republics since 2022.

Konstantin Sivkov, Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, told Russian media on Tuesday that the T-14 will be primarily pitted against the British Challenger 2 and German-made Leopard 2A6 models that were pledged to Kyiv by NATO countries.

The news of the deployment of T-14s comes as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

