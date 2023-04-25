Russia to use new tanks as Kyiv prepares for counteroffensive

The Russian forces have begun to use the newest Armata tanks to fire at Ukrainian positions,” RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source, according to RT.

The Russian media also said that the tanks “haven’t participated in direct assault actions yet.”

According to the source, the T-14s were fitted with additional protection from anti-tank munitions. Tank crews have been training in one of Russia’s newly incorporated Donbas republics since 2022.

Konstantin Sivkov, Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, told Russian media on Tuesday that the T-14 will be primarily pitted against the British Challenger 2 and German-made Leopard 2A6 models that were pledged to Kyiv by NATO countries.

The news of the deployment of T-14s comes as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

MNA/PR