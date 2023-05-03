  1. Politics
May 3, 2023, 12:45 PM

Russian security official:

US does not need Ukraine as a country, only its resources

US does not need Ukraine as a country, only its resources

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – The United States is set to use Ukraine only as a territory providing certain resources, and has no interest in preserving its statehood, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev says.

Patrushev made the remarks in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"The Americans need Ukraine only for mercilessly exploiting its natural resources without the traditional population," he stressed.

"By pursuing this neo-Nazi-style policy, Washington has already turned it into a territory, whose population is fleeing in millions, in an attempt to shelter abroad from social and economic problems, and from pro-Nazi repressions," TASS quoted the Russian security official as saying.

In his words, the country’s population halved as a result of "the 30 years of turbulence, which Washington organized for Ukraine."

"Today, the White House easily agrees to continue the conflict with Russia until the last Ukrainian. At the same time, preserving its statehood is not among Washington’s plans," Patrushev added.

MP/PR

News Code 200221

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News