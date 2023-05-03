US does not need Ukraine as a country, only its resources

Patrushev made the remarks in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"The Americans need Ukraine only for mercilessly exploiting its natural resources without the traditional population," he stressed.

"By pursuing this neo-Nazi-style policy, Washington has already turned it into a territory, whose population is fleeing in millions, in an attempt to shelter abroad from social and economic problems, and from pro-Nazi repressions," TASS quoted the Russian security official as saying.

In his words, the country’s population halved as a result of "the 30 years of turbulence, which Washington organized for Ukraine."

"Today, the White House easily agrees to continue the conflict with Russia until the last Ukrainian. At the same time, preserving its statehood is not among Washington’s plans," Patrushev added.

MP/PR