Russia, Syria, Iran, Turkey FMs likely to meet in Moscow

"Several dates were suggested and we said which were convenient for us. Now we are waiting for an answer from other countries and then we will wait for an invitation from Russia. With a high degree of probability, a meeting between foreign ministers will be held in Moscow in the first ten days of May," he said in an interview with the TRT television channel.

The upcoming foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Turkey and its neighbour Syria.

MNA/PR