33 killed in terrorist attack in northwest Burkina Faso

On Thursday around 5 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), the village of Youlou in the Tcheriba department of Mouhoun Province suffered a "cowardly and barbaric" terrorist attack, said governor Babo Pierre Bassinga in a statement.

"The armed men targeted peaceful citizens busy with their vegetable farming activities on the banks of the river, causing loss of life," said the governor, adding that the provisional toll was 33.

Since 2015, insecurity in the West African country has claimed many lives and displaced thousands of others.

MNA/PR