Four defense ministers stress fighting terrorism in Syria

In quadrilateral talks held in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Syrian Defence Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas, and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

In the talks, the current actions in the field of security consolidation in the Syrian Arab Republic and Damascus's normalization of relations with the Republic of Turkey were discussed and reviewed.

In the talks, the minister attached great importance to fighting all forms of terrorist threats, the fight against ISIL and other extremist groups in Syria.

The four ministers also emphasized their willingness to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and the need to activate joint efforts for the return of Syrian refugees to their country as soon as possible.

They also pointed out the need for constructive dialogue in the available opportunity and the need to continue the talks in the interest of lasting peace and stability in the Syrian Arab Republic and the entire region.

MNA/5763228