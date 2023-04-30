UK plans to buy long-range missiles for Ukraine

Britain plans to purchase long-range missiles for Kyiv within the framework of the UK­­-led International Fund for Ukraine, according to an announcement published on the British government’s website, Sputnik news agency reported.

In line with the Urgent bidding round initiative, which expires on May 4, No 10, in particular, expects to gain so-called expressions of interest from “suppliers across the globe for land, sea or air launch missiles or rockets” with a range of “100-300 km” and a payload of “20-490 kg.”

The UK earlier provided Kyiv with several M270 tracked missile launcher systems to fire rockets with a range of up to 90 km.

Moscow has repeatedly pledged that Russian forces would drive back Ukrainian positions in case of the West supplies long-range missiles to Kyiv.

Putin previously cautioned that Russian armed forces would find new targets if the West provided Ukraine with long-range missiles. “If they [the missiles] are going to be supplied, we'll make certain conclusions and use our own means of destruction - of which we have enough - to strike at targets that have not yet been hit," Putin emphasized.

MNA/PR