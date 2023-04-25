Iran, Russia, Syria, Turkey discuss global, regional security

The meeting of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Syrian Defence Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas, and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was held on Tuesday in Moscow.

"On April 25, 2023, the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, held a number of bilateral talks with the heads of the military departments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic, and the Turkish Republic who arrived in Moscow. During the meetings, topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as various aspects of ensuring global and regional security were discussed," according to Russia's Defence Ministry, according to Sputnik.

MNA/PR