Iraq's president to visit Iran in near future, Hussein says

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein once has hailed the resumption of Tehran-Riyadh relations, announcing that Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid will pay an official visit to Iran in the near future.

Hussein made the announcement in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the phone talk, the Iranian foreign minister felicitated the Eid al-Fitr to him and the Iraqi nation.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on Issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming visit of the president of Iraq to Iran, and some regional and international developments.

Hussain and Amir-Abdollahian also reviewed ways for the comprehensive expansion of strategic cooperation and stressed the need for continuous consultations on various issues of mutual interest.

