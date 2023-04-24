Iraq's president to visit Iran in near future, Hussein says

Hussein made the announcement in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the phone talk, the Iranian foreign minister felicitated the Eid al-Fitr to him and the Iraqi nation.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on Issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming visit of the president of Iraq to Iran, and some regional and international developments.

Hussain and Amir-Abdollahian also reviewed ways for the comprehensive expansion of strategic cooperation and stressed the need for continuous consultations on various issues of mutual interest.

