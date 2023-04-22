Iran, UAE FMs mull over boosting coop. in private sector

Speaking in a telephone conversation on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Emirati counterpart felicitated each other on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Reviewing regional and international developments, the two sides emphasized the importance of developing cooperation as much as possible, including in the private sector.

The Foreign ministers invited each other to travel to Abu Dhabi and Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian said that there is no limit to developing comprehensive relationships between two nations.

Regarding the new conditions in the region, the Emirati Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan hailed that in recent weeks, the region has witnessed the strengthening of cooperation including the good relations between Tehran and Riyadh and the new conditions in Syria.

