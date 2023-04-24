Iran to continue political support for Palestine, Resistance

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in an early Monday phone call with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas resistance movement.

Referring to the remarks made by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with the ambassadors of the Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Iran's top diplomat stressed that the Islamic Republic will continue its spiritual and political support for Palestinian people and resistance groups.

During the Saturday meeting with Muslim diplomats in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the focus of the Muslim world should be on strengthening Palestinian combatants at a time when Israel is rapidly approaching its end.

“Today, we are witnessing the gradual decline of the usurping Zionist regime; its speed is even increasing day by day,” the Leader said, adding, “The strategy of the Islamic world should be focused on strengthening the combatant elements inside Palestine.”

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, for his part, reaffirmed the serious resolve of Palestinian people and resistance groups to continue resistance against the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

Haniyeh also hailed a recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations, saying the agreement will benefit both countries and the entire region.

He added that the Zionist regime is quite angry about the agreement.

