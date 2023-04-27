Iraqi president due in Iran in coming days

According to MDEAST NEWS, Abdul Latif Rashid will travel to Tehran on Saturday, April 29th.

The media reported that it has gained the information after its correspondent contacted the Iraqi president's office.

According to the media, the Iraqi president is set to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raerisi and several other high-ranking Iranian officials.

Earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, announced that Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid will pay an official visit to Iran in the near future.

