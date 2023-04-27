  1. Politics
Iraqi president due in Iran in coming days

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid is scheduled to visit Iran in the coming days, regional media outlets reported on Thursday.

According to MDEAST NEWS, Abdul Latif Rashid will travel to Tehran on Saturday, April 29th.

The media reported that it has gained the information after its correspondent contacted the Iraqi president's office.

According to the media, the Iraqi president is set to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raerisi and several other high-ranking Iranian officials.

Earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, announced that Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid will pay an official visit to Iran in the near future.

