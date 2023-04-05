Sweden needs to take additional steps for NATO membership

"At a meeting with my Swedish counterpart [Tobias Billstrom] in Brussels, we raised the topic of the steps that Stockholm needs to take in the process of joining NATO. Some steps have been taken, but they are insufficient. Additional steps are needed," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Brussels.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden fulfilled all the necessary conditions for joining NATO just like Finland, so there should not be any obstacle in its way to join the alliance.

On Tuesday, April 4, Finland joined NATO, ending decades of non-alignment. With Finland's accession to the alliance, the bloc's border has gained nearly 1,300 kilometers of land and water.

MNA/PR