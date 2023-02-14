NATO defense chiefs to discuss supplying fighter jets to Kyiv

Ahead of the meeting, US defense chief Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will chair a session of the Washington-led Ukraine Contact Group. The meeting will be attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels on Monday that the alliance’s defense ministers would also discuss plans to mobilize the defense industry, as he said that the current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure was many times higher than the current rate of production.

According to the NATO chief, the defense ministers have decided to establish a new coordination cell at NATO headquarters to protect the alliance’s critical infrastructure, including undersea cables and pipelines, TASS reported.

Stoltenberg also said that the North Atlantic Alliance would agree to establish a virtual network of national and commercial satellites to improve its intelligence and surveillance. It will also allow NATO to facilitate better navigation and early warning of missile launches, he explained.

