Finland officially joined NATO, Polish PM says

Extending felicitations to Finland, the Polish prime minister wrote, "From today, the alliance is made up of 31 countries."

"Strong partners provide a guarantee of security for Poland, our region and the whole world," he asserted.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that Finland will officially become a member of NATO on Tuesday.

It follows the parliament of Turkey’s approval to ratify a protocol on Finland’s accession to NATO on Thursday, the last hurdle to its entrance to the alliance.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last year following the Ukraine conflict.

While Western powers supported the bids and accepted their applications in June, Turkey and Hungary stalled the ratification process required from all NATO members.

