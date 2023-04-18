US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal

The convoy of clearly marked embassy vehicles was attacked on Monday, and preliminary reports link the assailants to the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group battling Sudan's military, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Everyone in the convoy was safe, Blinken added, ABC7 Chicago reported.

The convoy attack in Khartoum, along with earlier assaults on aid workers and the EU envoy's residence in the Sudanese capital, signaled further descent into chaos since the battle by two rival generals for control of Africa's third-largest country erupted over the weekend.

More than 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 wounded, according to UN figures, which did not include a breakdown of civilians and combatants. The Sudan Doctors' Syndicate said Tuesday that at least 144 civilians were killed and more than 1,400 wounded since Saturday.

The overall death toll could be much higher because clashes in Khartoum have prevented the removal of bodies in some areas. The two sides have been using tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas.

MP/PR