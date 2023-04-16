3 UN workers killed in Sudan: report

Three employees for the World Food Programme (WFP), a UN body that delivers food assistance to vulnerable communities, were killed after the RSF and armed forces exchanged fire at a military base in Kabkabiya, in the west of the country, BBC reported.

The WFP said that the three men appeared to have been killed on Monday as they tried to make their way to the UN agency's warehouse, where they worked as porters.

Two died of machete wounds and the third was shot.

Expressing horror at the killing of three workers contracted by its office in Wau, South Sudan, during violence that wracked the city earlier this week, the United Nations emergency food relief agency has called on the authorities to bring those responsible for the unspeakable violence to justice.

The sound of gunfire and heavy artillery continued to reverberate across the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, for a second day on Sunday as doctors said at least 56 civilians have been killed in the clashes.

