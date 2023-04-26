Fire destroys over 130 homes in Russia's Sverdlovsk

"Firefighters managed to save over 1,200 homes in the Tayozhny and Sosva settlements. However, the blazes destroyed 178 buildings, including 134 homes," the statement reads.

According to the regional authorities, all utility, energy and gas services have been put on high alert for fires.

An Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told TASS earlier that fires had been contained to 9,000 square meters in Sosva and to 2,700 square meters in Tayozhny.

The fire killed one person in Sosva.

