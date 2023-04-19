Fighting continues in Sudan despite new ceasefire

Sudanese troops declared a new ceasefire on Wednesday in their fierce battle with paramilitary forces across the country after the failure of an earlier truce agreement to allow for the evacuation of civilians caught up in the sudden conflict, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile. according to Aljazeera earlier, heavy fighting was reported near the presidential palace in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and in a neighbourhood in the west of the city where homes belonging to the head of the RSF and his family are located.

Al Jazeera correspondent reported on Wednesday afternoon shelling can still be heard in the capital more than an hour after the ceasefire came went into effect.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Wednesday that thousands of residents fled Sudan's capital as fighting between the army and paramilitaries, that has killed around 200 people, raged for a fifth day after a 24-hour truce collapsed.

According to Turkish TRT news, the violence erupted on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

It followed a bitter dispute between Burhan and Dagalo over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army -- a key condition for a final deal aimed at resuming Sudan's democratic transition.

