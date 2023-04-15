Heavy gunfire, blasts heard in Sudan’s capital Khartoum

Shooting and blasts took place on Saturday in the vicinity of Sudan’s army headquarters and the defense ministry in central Khartoum, according to Aljazeera.

“We are hearing gunfire in the capital near the vicinity of the presidential palace in the northern part of the capital, as well as in Soba,” said Morgan. “Lots of confusion here with regard to what is happening at the moment. People are terrified.”

The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday when the army said recent movements by RSF – a powerful paramilitary group – had happened without coordination and were illegal.

The heads of both the army and RSF told mediators they were ready to take steps to de-escalate the situation.

A confrontation between them could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.

Current tensions stem from a disagreement over how the RSF should be integrated into the military and what authority should oversee the process. The merger is a key condition of Sudan’s unsigned transition agreement.

MNA/PR