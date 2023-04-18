Sudan's warring generals agree 24-hour ceasefire

"We agree to accept a proposal to introduce a 24-hour ceasefire. We reaffirm our commitment to the directives on the matter that were issued yesterday morning. We would like to point out that the other party has failed to respect the ceasefire as its aircraft continue to carry out attacks on settlements," the statement reads, TASS reported.

RSF chief Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hamidti), in turn, said that he had held a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discussing a temporary humanitarian ceasefire.

He reaffirmed the RSF’s "approval of a 24 HR armistice to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded." However, he said that the country’s Armed Forces had "failed to honor this ceasefire, bombing densely populated areas from the air and endangering civilian lives." "We await further discussions with the US secretary of state on how to best address these violations," the RSF commander added.

The situation in Sudan has escalated because of disagreements between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the head of the Rapid Reaction Force, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hamidti), who is his deputy in the council.

On April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the capital of Khartoum. According to the latest data from the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, more than 180 civilians have been killed in the fighting, while the World Health Organization has reported over 1,800 casualties.

MNA/PR