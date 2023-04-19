Iran's trade with Africa tops $1.2 billion in 11 months

South Africa with 605,097 tons worth $317.57 million was Iran’s main trade partner in the African continent during the period. It was followed by Mozambique with 394.3 tons worth $189.17 million and Ghana with 313,433 tons worth $164.65 million.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 2.37 million tons of goods worth $1.15 billion to the African continent during the period.

South Africa with 594,416 tons worth $303.92 million was Iran’s main export destination in the African continent. Mozambique with 349,305 tons worth $189.17 million and Ghana with 309,145 tons worth $155.69 million came next.

