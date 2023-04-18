  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 18

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, April 18.

Kayhan:

Nakhaleh: Israel surrounded by tens of thousands of missiles

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

FM says Iran not to back down from Helmand water share

Saudi Arabia releases another group of Yemeni prisoners

FM Spox: Iran ready to conclude JCPOA talks in shortest time possible

Asr-e Tose'e:

FM Spox: Iran not to limit its foreign ties to specific region

Abrar:

Iran issues verdict on case of Flight 752

German FM urges top American, Chinese diplomats to hold meeting

Explosion hits US base in Eastern Syria

Azarbaijan:

Leader holds meeting with group of Armed Forces senior commanders

Japan ready to establish economic ties with Iran

Iran, Venezuela sign fresh documents, MoUs in oil field

Afkar:

Kan'ani: Zionist regime shakier than ever

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Army staff renew allegiance with ideals of Imam Khomeini

Ettela'at:

100 killed, 1100 injured in Sudan civil war

Syrian FM says Damascus will surely respond to Zionist regime's attacks

