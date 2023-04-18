Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 18

Kayhan:
Nakhaleh: Israel surrounded by tens of thousands of missiles
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
FM says Iran not to back down from Helmand water share
Saudi Arabia releases another group of Yemeni prisoners
FM Spox: Iran ready to conclude JCPOA talks in shortest time possible
Asr-e Tose'e:
FM Spox: Iran not to limit its foreign ties to specific region
Abrar:
Iran issues verdict on case of Flight 752
German FM urges top American, Chinese diplomats to hold meeting
Explosion hits US base in Eastern Syria
Azarbaijan:
Leader holds meeting with group of Armed Forces senior commanders
Japan ready to establish economic ties with Iran
Iran, Venezuela sign fresh documents, MoUs in oil field
Afkar:
Kan'ani: Zionist regime shakier than ever
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
Army staff renew allegiance with ideals of Imam Khomeini
Ettela'at:
100 killed, 1100 injured in Sudan civil war
Syrian FM says Damascus will surely respond to Zionist regime's attacks
MP
Your Comment