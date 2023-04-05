Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 5

Ettela'at:
2 killed in 4th Zionists attack on suburbs of Damascus in a week
Iran reacts to United Nations Human Rights Council resolution
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
People gloriously attend funeral of 2 holy shrine defenders
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria envoys hold quadrilateral meeting in Oman
Kayhan:
Leader stresses need for countering any kind of corruption
Arman-e Emrooz:
Leader: Unsettled economy affects culture
Thursday; end of Iran-Saudi Arabia cold war in Beijing
Aftab-e Eghtesadi:
Iran-Turkey trade volume hits $921 mn in 2 months
Aftab:
Leader: People's livelihood most important issue in country
Atrak:
Leader says hijab a religious, legal limit
Azarbaijan:
Iran-Saudi Arabia to establish joint chamber of commerce
Eghtesad-e Ayandeh:
Leader: Economy first issue of country
