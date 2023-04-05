  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 5

Ettela'at:

2 killed in 4th Zionists attack on suburbs of Damascus in a week

Iran reacts to United Nations Human Rights Council resolution 

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

People gloriously attend funeral of 2 holy shrine defenders

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria envoys hold quadrilateral meeting in Oman

Kayhan:

Leader stresses need for countering any kind of corruption 

Arman-e Emrooz:

Leader: Unsettled economy affects culture

Thursday; end of Iran-Saudi Arabia cold war in Beijing

Aftab-e Eghtesadi:

Iran-Turkey trade volume hits $921 mn in 2 months

Aftab:

Leader: People's livelihood most important issue in country 

Atrak:

Leader says hijab a religious, legal limit

Azarbaijan:

Iran-Saudi Arabia to establish joint chamber of commerce 

Eghtesad-e Ayandeh:

Leader: Economy first issue of country 

