Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 6

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, April 6.

Kayhan:

Group of poets, experts in Persian literature meet with Leader

500 Palestinians detained

Ettela'at:

US demands Iran help for ending Yemen war

Flamingos return to Lake Urmia

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader receives poets, experts in Persian literature

Iran reacts to Zoinists' attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arman-e Emrooz:

King of Oman to finally visit Iran

Asia:

Iranian, Saudi FMs to meet in Beijing today

Abrar:

Leader urges using all country's facilities to control inflation, grow production

US asks Iran to help peace in Yemen

Etemad:

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Kiumars Pourahmad passes away 

