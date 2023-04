Kayhan:

International coalition for removing dollar from trade ties

Etela'at:

Financial Times says S Arabia getting close to Iran

Abrar Eghtesadi:

Iran, S Arabia to establish joint chamber of commerce

Abrar:

Raeisi accepts King Salman's invitation to visit Riyadh

Iraqi PM: There is no need for US presence in Iraq

Etemad:

Russian military blogger assassinated

RHM/