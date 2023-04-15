Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 15

kayhan:

Countdown for collapse of Israeli regime

Nasrallah says Iran overcomes sanction, riots

Quds:

End of US unilateralism in world

Javan:

Raeisi: Normalizing ties with Israel not to bring security

Etela'at:

Islamic world waiting for collapse of Israeli regime

Etemad:

People stage rallies across Iran to mark Intl. Quds Day

Arman-e Melli:

Palestine is axis of unity of Muslims

Aftab:

Al-Quds on verge of libration

Abrar:

Quds Day statement: Unity of Islamic World, key to overcoming arrogance

MNA/