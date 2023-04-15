Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 15

kayhan:
Countdown for collapse of Israeli regime
Nasrallah says Iran overcomes sanction, riots
Quds:
End of US unilateralism in world
Javan:
Raeisi: Normalizing ties with Israel not to bring security
Etela'at:
Islamic world waiting for collapse of Israeli regime
Etemad:
People stage rallies across Iran to mark Intl. Quds Day
Arman-e Melli:
Palestine is axis of unity of Muslims
Aftab:
Al-Quds on verge of libration
Abrar:
Quds Day statement: Unity of Islamic World, key to overcoming arrogance
