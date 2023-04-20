Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 20

Asia:

Iran's talks with IAEA progressing: AEOI chief

Aftab-e Yazd:

Gatherings of heads of three branches of government did not fully achieve objectives: Leader

Etemad:

Coronavirus infection rate in Iran rises again

Etela'at:

Saudi FM calls for preserving Syria's territorial integrity

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

UN says number of the poor in Afhanistnstan doubled since Taliban takeover

Ebtekar:

Housing prices continue to rise despite government actions to curb them

Afkar:

Raeisi stresses realizing goals of housing plans for tenants

Javan:

Pahlavi meets with his boss in occupied lands

Khorasan:

Gov. seeks parliament approval to increase imports of second-handed cars

Siasat-e Rouz:

Where in world there is a referendum held for all issues: Leader

Keyhan:

We will solve problems relying on internal resources: Raeisi

All you need to know about unrest in Sudan

KI