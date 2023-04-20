Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 20

Asia:
Iran's talks with IAEA progressing: AEOI chief
Aftab-e Yazd:
Gatherings of heads of three branches of government did not fully achieve objectives: Leader
Etemad:
Coronavirus infection rate in Iran rises again
Etela'at:
Saudi FM calls for preserving Syria's territorial integrity
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
UN says number of the poor in Afhanistnstan doubled since Taliban takeover
Ebtekar:
Housing prices continue to rise despite government actions to curb them
Afkar:
Raeisi stresses realizing goals of housing plans for tenants
Javan:
Pahlavi meets with his boss in occupied lands
Khorasan:
Gov. seeks parliament approval to increase imports of second-handed cars
Siasat-e Rouz:
Where in world there is a referendum held for all issues: Leader
Keyhan:
We will solve problems relying on internal resources: Raeisi
All you need to know about unrest in Sudan
