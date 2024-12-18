  1. World
Hungary, Slovakia veto EU sanctions against Georgia

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Hungary and Slovakia have vetoed a proposal to impose EU sanctions on Georgian officials as foreign-incited protests continue.

The sanctions proposed by Kaja Kallas targeted state officials of Georgia involved in the alleged crackdown of pro-European demonstrations.

In the meantime, a separate plan to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian holders of diplomatic and service passports will move forward as it only requires a qualified majority. The plan needs to be developed by the European Commission, according to Euronews.

The sanctions were put forward by High Representative Kaja Kallas during a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

It marked Kallas's first proposal since taking office on 1 December.

