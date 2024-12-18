South Korean president fails to appear for questioning

He was supposed to arrive at the Gwacheon government complex by 10:00 a.m. local time. Before that, the joint investigation team tried to submit subpoenas for questioning to the presidential administration and his residence through its representatives and sent its request by mail, Yonhap news agency reported.

The presidential secretariat and the security service refused to accept them, stating that this was not within their authority.

The head of the anti-corruption investigation department, Oh Dong Wong, said on Tuesday that the summonses were not intentionally accepted and that law enforcement agencies would take action in accordance with the law.

The department is considering whether, in this situation, it is possible to request a warrant for the president's arrest. Previously, his officials considered that arresting without a warrant and trying to obtain one later was not preferable. Law enforcement agencies also allow the possibility of re-organizing the interrogation.

On December 11, the High-Level Corruption Investigation Division, the police, and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Korea agreed to join forces to investigate the events surrounding the declaration of martial law in a joint investigation team. South Korean law allows for the prosecution of the current head of state in cases of rebellion and treason, the report added.

