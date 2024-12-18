  1. Politics
Iran FM, UN envoy stress stopping spread of region insecurity

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraqi Affairs emphasized preventing the spread of insecurity and instability in the region.

Mohamed Al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and the "Chairman of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq" (UNAMI), met and held talks with Araghchi on Tuesday.

In this meeting, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraqi Affairs presented a report on the most important activities of UNAMI.

In this meeting, the situation and developments in the region and the need for cooperation and coordination between the countries of the region to prevent the spread of insecurity and instability were emphasized.

Referring to the friendly and close relations between the two countries of Iran and Iraq, Araghchi stressed the importance of UNAMI's role and position in helping the national development of Iraq.

