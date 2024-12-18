Pentagon comments on situation in Syria

Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder claimed that communication with Turkey is focused on "the situation in Syria writ large," including efforts "to ensure that the people of Syria are able to experience security and stability" following the ouster of President Bashar Assad, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Turkey is a very valued NATO ally, and we continue to keep lines of communication open as it relates to the situation in Syria, as it relates to regional security interests like ISIL," Ryder told reporters.

"I'm confident that we'll continue to keep having those conversations with Turkey and other regional partners on this issue," he added.

MNA/