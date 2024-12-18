  1. Politics
Dec 18, 2024, 9:52 AM

Pentagon comments on situation in Syria

Pentagon comments on situation in Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – The situation in Syria is "fragile" and talks with Turkey are continuing, the Pentagon said Tuesday, amid ongoing tensions over US support for the PKK/YPG-led SDF.

Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder claimed that communication with Turkey is focused on "the situation in Syria writ large," including efforts "to ensure that the people of Syria are able to experience security and stability" following the ouster of President Bashar Assad, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Turkey is a very valued NATO ally, and we continue to keep lines of communication open as it relates to the situation in Syria, as it relates to regional security interests like ISIL," Ryder told reporters.

"I'm confident that we'll continue to keep having those conversations with Turkey and other regional partners on this issue," he added.

MNA/

News ID 225657
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News