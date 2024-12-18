US-backed SDF proposes creation of DMZ in Syria's Kobani

The SDF Command earlier said that there is a concentration of pro-Turkeyforces around Kobani.

"To Confirm our steadfast commitment to achieving a comprehensive ceasefire throughout Syria, we announce our readiness to propose the establishment of a demilitarized zone in Kobani, with the redeployment of security forces under US supervision and presence," Abdi said on X.

The initiative's purpose is to "address Turkish security concerns" and maintain stability in the region, he added.

Lebanese media reported earlier that Turkey-backed Syrian armed opposition factions have been pulling significant reinforcements to Manbij, in the northeast of the Aleppo province, in preparation for an attack on Kurdish positions.

The (SDF) signed a ceasefire with the Turkish-backed fighters last week, agreeing to leave Manbij in the near future.

At the onset of the Syrian war, the SDF declared its autonomy in the northern and northeastern Syrian territories under their control. Local Arab tribes said they wanted to preserve the country's integrity. The Syrian government of the now-deposed president, Bashar Assad, did not recognize the Kurdish autonomy.

Syria's armed opposition captured the capital of Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Bashar Assad, who ruled the country for 14 years, stepped down as president and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum.

Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10.

He announced later that the interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

MNA/